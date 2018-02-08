Around the NFL

John DeFilippo named Vikings offensive coordinator

Published: Feb 08, 2018 at 12:16 PM

If the Philadelphia Eagles are to repeat as Super Bowl champions next season, they'll have to do so without their star quarterback coach John DeFilippo.

The man in charge of a quarterback room that featured potential regular season MVP Carson Wentz and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is moving on to be the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator, the team announced Friday.

"We are very excited to add John to our staff. We took our time with the search and made sure we left no stone unturned to get the right fit," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said in a statement. "He has a track record of success and has proven to be a great teacher. We feel John will have good chemistry with our team and we are all eager to get to work."

DeFilippo is one of the hottest assistant coaches in the NFL, interviewing for the Cardinals' and Bears' head coaching vacancies last month. It was under his tutelage the past two seasons that Wentz grew from an up-and-down rookie to a quarterback who threw 33 touchdowns to just seven interceptions before tearing his ACL in Week 14.

The Vikings had a void at their OC spot after Pat Shurmur accepted the New York Giants' head coaching role just a day after the team's collapse in the NFC Championship Game last month.

DeFilippo, who could not be barred by the Eagles from taking another job because he was not under contract for the 2018 season, has been an offensive coordinator just once before in 2015 with the Cleveland Browns. Prior to that, he served as quarterbacks coach for the Raiders, San Jose State Spartans and New York Jets.

