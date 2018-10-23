John DeFilippo, Kris Richard among coaching names to watch

Titans OC Matt LaFleur: Here's one more from the McVay tree (which is itself a branch of the Gruden/Shanahan tree), for good measure. LaFleur, 38, was McVay's offensive coordinator last season with the Rams before interviewing for the Titans' head coaching job and landing as OC under Vrabel. He has a sharp mind, knows offense and is getting valuable experience as a first-time play-caller, helping him become a better leader and communicator. This one would be a hard sell right now, with the Titans' offense ranked 30th in both scoring and yards amidst some injury-related challenges. Some who have worked with and like LaFleur feel he would benefit from another year or two of being in charge of the offense under the defensive-minded Vrabel. But if the Titans finish strong, don't be surprised if he gets a look.