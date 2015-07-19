John Daly: Darren McFadden will rush for 2,000 yards

There's still another week or so to bathe in the absurd narratives that speckle the NFL's offseason landscape.
With gusty winds delaying Saturday's rounds at the British Open, Daly -- decked out in Cowboys pajamas -- logged onto Periscope to answer questions from fellow Big D fans, making an insane prediction along the way.
"I love them all," Daly said of the team, per The Dallas Morning News. "Romo is my buddy. I'm glad we signed Dez Bryant. We have the best offense line in NFL football coming up and Darren McFadden is going to roll. He is going to have over 2,000 yards, is my prediction."
This will never happen, sir.
Consider that DeMarco Murray needed an outrageous 392 carries last season -- 80 more attempts than anyone else -- to reach 1,845 yards at a strong 4.7 yards per tote.
McFadden hasn't crossed the 3.4 yards per carry barrier since 2011. For those of you who want to blame the Raiders for that, consider that the oft-injured McFadden over the years has trailed Mike Goodson, Latavius Murray, Marcel Reece and Rashad Jennings in YPC behind the same offensive line.
The summer-long debate over whether McFadden or Joseph Randle will lead the way for Dallas might also wind up as so much white noise: This is shaping up as a committee-structured backfield that will also hand scant carries to Lance Dunbar and might ultimately bring in another body -- maybe Chris Johnson.
We wish Daly luck on the links, but enough with the gridiron crystal-ball act for now.
