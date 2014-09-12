Around the NFL

John Abraham out for Week 2, considers retirement

Published: Sep 12, 2014 at 06:35 AM

John Abraham's NFL career is suddenly in doubt.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the Arizona Cardinals linebacker -- who suffered a concussion during Monday's win over the San Diego Chargers -- has taken leave from the team, per a source close to him. As he considers retirement, Abraham has been placed on the reserve list, giving him five days to make a decision on his playing future.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, via sources, that Abraham is suffering from memory loss and has been for "well over a year." Abraham, 36, suffered his latest concussion when he collided with Chargers right tackle D.J. Fluker during a pass rush on Monday.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he had a long conversation with Abraham on Tuesday and "his heart isn't in the game anymore." Arians also stated that the report of Abraham suffering memory loss is "news to him."

If Abraham does not return, it counts as a significant setback for a Cardinals defense that doesn't have another established player who can get to the quarterback. Abraham had a team-high 11.5 sacks last season and 133.5 sacks in his 15-year career. That total places him ninth on the NFL's all-time list.

Abraham began his career as a first-round pick by the New York Jets in 2000. He spent six years with the Jets before a seven-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons. He signed with the Cardinals last year and was named to his fifth Pro Bowl.

UPDATE:Cardinals general manager Steve Keim joined NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah on the "Move the Sticks" podcast Wednesday and briefly discussed the John Abraham situation.

"He indicated to us that he just wanted to take a step back and take some time to consider the time and the effort and constraints it takes to play in the NFL," Keim said. "He's played for quite a long time and he'll reassess that and determine in the next couple of days whether he still wants to play."

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" makes some bold predictions about the 2014 season and backs them up by putting some sandwiches on the line.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

