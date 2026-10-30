Joey Porter Jr. has lived up to Cowboys' expectations, so is he in their long-term plans?

FRISCO, Texas -- Joey Porter Jr. knows exactly how many receptions he has allowed this season.

"Two little 5-yard outs or whatever," he said. "I'm pissed about it."

Since being traded to the Dallas Cowboys a month ago, the standout cornerback has played 112 defensive snaps in three games. Opposing quarterbacks have a 39.6 passer rating when targeting the 6-foot-2, 193-pound Porter.

There are only two NFL cornerbacks who have played at least three games with a lower passer rating against than Porter: Trent McDuffie (Los Angeles Rams) and Kristian Fulton (Kansas City Chiefs).

"As a DB, you never want to give up anything," Porter said. "I really hold myself to a high standard when I'm on the field. I definitely don't want to give up any passes to anybody I don't think I should be giving up passes to."

Porter came to the Cowboys with a reputation of being a player opposing quarterbacks didn't challenge often. It's one of the reasons Dallas sent the Pittsburgh Steelers a second-round pick for his services.

In Porter's first game with the Cowboys, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw his way only one time and rarely looked in his direction. That included the snaps when Porter was defending Houston's No. 1 receiver, Nico Collins. It's part of the reason Porter had only three interceptions in his previous three seasons.

The interception numbers draw more attention, but Porter is fine with being the guy quarterbacks are rarely looking to challenge.

"I enjoy when I get games where they try me like the Packers game," he said. "I had fun because I got a lot of targets. I don't really get that often. So when you're in the kitchen and in the fire like that, it's kind of fun to show off your talents."

Although the Cowboys still have arguably the NFL's worst defense, Porter has been one of the few bright spots. It's not difficult to see why they would want to sign him to a long-term deal after the season. If the two sides are unable to reach a long-term agreement, the Cowboys could choose to use the franchise tag on him. That could lead to an even tougher decision to make with receiver George Pickens, who is playing this season under the tag.

Either way, it doesn't sound as if they want Porter to be a one-season rental.

"He is a shutdown corner," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. "He's got it. He's got the physical skills. He's the kind of corner that ultimately they don't want to go to that side. When you get one of those, that's everybody's dream."

One of the other key pieces on the Cowboys' defense, interior lineman Quinnen Williams, got off to a slow start to his first full season in Dallas. He has picked it up recently, looking more like the player Dallas traded first- and second-round picks for last November.

"I joke with him and tell him all the time, I've been playing better since he got here," Williams said of Porter, "so he's the reason I've been playing better. He brings energy and swag. Just the confidence he has when he's on an island by himself, it's unbelievable."

Porter says he's feeling more comfortable with his surroundings, new teammates and coaches. He's also feeling close to being fully healthy after dealing with an ankle injury the last two weeks.

"He's learned the playbook," Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker said. "He's very urgent in his preparation and how he prepares for everything from a technique perspective to the guys he's covering to what we do just holistically.

"He wants those tough matchups, so he's been a great (addition) for us."

Parker had a good line when asked if it will get to a point opposing quarterbacks avoid Porter completely.

"I've coached guys where it gets to that point," he said, "but then you're going to play certain teams who have a receiver where they don't care if Deion (Sanders) came out of retirement to go cover him."

Porter is not Sanders. But he might be the best cornerback the Cowboys have had since. Parker, who has coached standout corners including Denver Broncos All-Pro Patrick Surtain II, said Porter needs to stay aggressive and on his technique every play.

"Corner is one of those positions where you could have 99 perfect snaps, and that one could cost us," he said. "That focus level and that intensity has to remain. And he's done a good job of maintaining that."

In Parker's scheme, a shutdown corner such as Porter allows for safety help elsewhere on the field. If Porter can erase a team's top receiving threat without help, the Cowboys can capitalize on the other side of the field with extra coverage.

Porter's father, Joey Porter, played 13 seasons in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. He was a first-team All-Pro linebacker in 2002 and a four-time Pro Bowl pick. He was known to be a fiery competitor. Porter said he has heard that he's like his mother off the field and like his father on it.

"He's a real laid-back dude," Parker said. "But on the field, when he crosses those white lines, he runs to the smoke. And so that's what we value with him, is he has an energy about himself. He affects others with his energy and his play.

"Off the field, he's very kind of low key. But when he steps on the field, he turns into a different person."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.