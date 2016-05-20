Around the NFL

Joey Bosa was in Chargers' plans since Fiesta Bowl

Published: May 20, 2016 at 11:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The San Diego Chargers made rubbish of four months' worth of mock drafts when they threw a curve ball at the rest of the NFL with the selection of Ohio State pass rusher Joey Bosa at No. 3 overall.

As it turns out, the Bolts had been eyeing Bosa since last season -- when they assumed they had no shot at the best defensive player in the country.

Ricky Henne of the team's official website compiled a fascinating oral history of the Bosa pick, going back to scouting process of 2015.

"I was watching some film on him and I remember walking down the hall to (director of player personnel) JoJo (Wooden) and saying, 'Can you imagine if we can get a guy like this?'" president of football operations John Spanos said. "He made a comment to me that unless we were picking first overall, he didn't think that was going to happen. And I remember thinking he was probably right."

Coach Mike McCoy and general manager Tom Telesco were on the same page, pouring over Bosa's game film with jaw-dropping amazement.

After watching Bosa's performance in the January 1 Fiesta Bowl, Telesco walked away planning to select him at No. 3 if available.

The question was whether the Titans or Browns would go defense at the top of the draft. Telesco was "very happy" when the Rams sent a treasure chest of draft picks to Tennessee, with Cal quarterback Jared Goff as the target.

It wasn't until the Eagles traded up to the second spot for a quarterback of their own that the Chargers began to "high-five in the room," as Telesco put it.

"The text I got basically said 'we're going to get our guy,'" Spanos explained. "And I knew that meant a trade must have just come though. It wasn't until Philadelphia made that trade that I finally believed we'd have the chance to draft Joey."

The Chargers had two weeks to consider trade scenarios, which led to a wave of unfounded rumors seemingly connecting them to every consensus top prospect except Bosa. Telesco insists nobody even asked him about the Ohio State star, and he wasn't going to go out of his way to disclose his plans.

"It was amusing to see," Spanos said. "We would sit back, read these mock drafts and see who people thought we would take. We would look around at each other and say, 'Man, I can't believe no one knows.'"

Added McCoy, "You do laugh at it all because nobody has any idea what any team is doing besides those in each building. It's pure speculation. Everyone has an opinion. We knew the direction we were heading. We were happy to keep our thoughts for every player, not just the number three pick, close to the vest. So the mock drafts brought some smiles to our faces. We knew what we were doing. Our decision was easy. Once those trades went through and you knew the quarterbacks were going one and two, if we stayed at three, we knew we were taking Joey Bosa."

By the time draft night rolled around, the Bolts were ready to pull the trigger on the player who resided atop their draft board "for some time."

"I thought back to that conversation with JoJo, and how we thought there would be no way we could get him without the number one pick," Spanos said, putting a tidy bow on the story. "Now here we are five months later and he's a Charger. We were all just so excited."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings pass rushers Za'Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter 'a scary look' for opposing quarterbacks

New Vikings pass rusher Za'Darius Smith believes he and Danielle Hunter have the potential to become the best pass-rushing dup in the NFL.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 18

The New York Jets announced on Wednesday that wide receiver Garrett Wilson signed his rookie contract.

news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith says focusing on '23 QBs 'a waste of your time': 'We have something to prove'

Atlanta signed Marcus Mariota and drafted Desmond Ridder this offseason to help replace Matt Ryan. But should the Falcons be looking ahead to the 2023 draft to find their next franchise QB?

news

Eagles agree to terms with CB James Bradberry on one-year, $10M deal

Former Giants Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry has agreed to terms on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The Eagles confirmed the signing.

news

Jaguars hire former 49ers executive Ethan Waugh as assistant general manager

Jacksonville hired 49ers vice president of player personnel Ethan Waugh as assistant general manager. Following 17 years with the Niners organization, Waugh will again work alongside Jags general manager Trent Baalke.

news

Vita Vea taking on leadership role, feels 'greater hunger' after Buccaneers' early postseason exit

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea has shown up to OTAs to gear up for a 2022 season with a "greater hunger" after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in last year's playoffs.

news

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on new era under head coach Matt Eberflus: 'It's a complete reset'

Third-year Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson sees his situation under new head coach Matt Eberflus as a "complete reset," and he looks forward to displaying what he can do as Chicago seeks to rebound from last season.

news

Tyler Higbee on missing Rams' Super Bowl win due to injury: 'Getting a ring made it all better'

Tyler Higbee is still recovering from a knee injury -- right along with the sting of missing out on contributing on the field to his Rams' Super Bowl LVI triumph. Getting a little jewelry has remedied some of his ills in that regard, however.

news

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen tore Achilles during workout Tuesday

Tarik Cohen, who was released roughly two months prior by the Bears, tore his Achilles while working out Tuesday during a training session that he was live-streaming on his Instagram account, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on Raheem Mostert (knee): 'I know his expectations are to play Week 1'

First-year Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knows just how explosive running back Raheem Mostert can be, but he also knows his injury history and that's why excitement must be tempered as Mostert continues on his road back from knee surgery.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 17

After missing most of the 2021 season with a torn pectoral, Vikings DE Danielle Hunter is at OTAs and "feeling pretty good."

news

Free-agent RB Phillip Lindsay agrees to one-year contract with Colts

Phillip Lindsay is returning to the AFC South. The free-agent running back agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, his agent announced.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW