Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa among Players of the Week

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after dismantling the Carolina Panthers in a 51-13 drubbing. The younger Bosa became just the third rookie since 1982 to record at least three sacks and an interception in one game, joining Julius Peppers and Kevin Williams. He is also the second-youngest player to record at least three sacks in a game since the stat was first counted. This is Bosa's second DPOW honor in four weeks; he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after performing similar feats against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.