Joel Bussert made Competition Committee think about safety

Published: Apr 10, 2015 at 05:59 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Monday Morning Quarterback profiled NFL senior vice president of player personnel and football operations Joel Bussert, who helped to shepherd many of the player safety initiatives used today in pro football.
  • The Arizona Republic reported that former Cardinals guard Deuce Lutui will become an assistant coach at a Phoenix-area high school, the second ex-Arizona player to make such a move after retired quarterback Kurt Warner made a similar announcement earlier this week.
  • The Pittsburgh Business Journal reported that a Conemaugh Health System study found student athletes suffered fewer concussions after conditioning training designed by sports and exercise specialists.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

