Joe Thomas wants to decide on future by free agency

Published: Mar 06, 2018 at 11:50 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Joe Thomas will let us know his future within the next week.

The Cleveland Browns left tackle reiterated Tuesday night at the National Football Foundation Annual Awards Banquet that he will tell the team whether he's returning or retiring before the start of free agency next Wednesday so that they can plan around his decision.

"Not leaning one way or the other towards retirement," Thomas told ESPN Cleveland's Jason Gibbs. "Trying to get something decided before free agency."

Thomas confirmed that he's been exploring options for a broadcasting career but hasn't been offered a job yet. The New York Post reported Thomas recently auditioned with FOX and FOX Sports 1.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that Thomas is preparing to play, and those who know him well believe he'll be back for 2018.

The closer we get to the deadline without a decision, however, the more it sounds like he could change his mind.

"It's kind of like picking a college. One day you think it's this school, the next it's another," Thomas said.

The future Hall of Fame left tackle saw his streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps broken in October when he suffered a season-ending triceps injury.

Thomas has earned the right to walk away on his own terms after years of being a stalwart on the blindside of countless Cleveland QBs. We'll know within a week whether his days of protecting the next string of Browns signal-callers will continue.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt to undergo potentially season-ending shoulder surgery

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is set to undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. 
news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 8 Fantasy Previews (aka Pieces of Eight)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 8 slate!
news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry returns to play Chargers after 'bittersweet' departure

After seven games with the Patriots, Hunter Henry is heading back for a Southern California homecoming Sunday to face the Chargers, who Henry played for his first five seasons.
news

NFL teams can now interview head coaching candidates during last two weeks of season

Teams are now allowed to interview a candidate for a head coach position during the final two weeks of the regular season with the consent of the employer club. The interview can be virtual, and once the employing team gives consent, the candidate will be able to interview for any open head coach role.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW