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HOFer Joe Thomas says Myles Garrett trade 'hurts' Browns fans, points toward long-term optimism

Published: Jun 22, 2026 at 08:22 AM
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Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

It's been three weeks since a blockbuster trade sent Myles Garrett from Cleveland to Los Angeles, yet the shockwaves continue to ripple.

One Browns legend owns a unique perspective on the matter. Pro Football Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas spent the entirety of his career in Cleveland compiling a career worthy of a place in Canton but did so amid frequent futility. After retiring, he's seen the Garrett-led Browns enjoy tastes of success but has also watched a familiar tale unfold over the last two seasons.

Like his career, one bright light existed amid the darkness: Garrett. Thomas knows all too well how Garrett's departure might make the future more challenging for the same fanbase that annually turned to him as a source of hope.

"For Cleveland fans, it's tough, right? Because for several of those seasons that Myles was here in Cleveland, he was like the one thing we got to cheer for," Thomas said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "Last year, out of the playoff hunt for a long time, but he gave us a reason to be proud as Browns fans, chasing that sack record. And to finally get it, just to see the commitment that he had on the field to his team and to the city, it was incredible. So, it was really hard to hear that he was traded.

"It hurts everybody that Myles is not a Brown anymore."

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Thomas made sure to note that while Cleveland is once again mired in a struggle that has defined the franchise for much of its existence since returning to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, the goal isn't to root for individual players. It's still about the greater pursuit of team success, and he believes the Browns received a return that is strong enough to inspire optimism.

"But I'm not willing to accept the fact that we're only allowed to think that our ceiling as Browns fans is to cheer for a player that is having a good season or chasing a record," Thomas continued. "I don't want to lose sight of the fact that we're still here to try to win championships, and when you look at the Myles trade, to be able to get a great young player like Jared Verse, who is a tremendous pass rusher, who is a great asset to that team, he's on a friendly contract there. Getting three draft choices for Myles, first, second and a third, it puts us in a much better position for the next two, three, four years as we're in this building phase.

"So, as you step away from the emotion of losing Myles, you realize this puts the team in a much better situation moving forward. And it was the right decision even though it hurts."

Thomas' response echoes those who set aside the shock and emotions associated with such a massive trade in favor of grounded analysis in the immediate aftermath, and if all goes according to plan, he'll be proven right. The journey between now and the long-term payoff isn't guaranteed to be smooth, but as a former player, Thomas understands the business that is often cold in pro sports and how front offices must make difficult decisions in the best interest of their team.

It won't make the immediate experiences much easier for Browns fans, of course. But if they're searching for solace after watching a franchise legend change uniforms, they can look to another who forged his Hall of Fame career in Cleveland.

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