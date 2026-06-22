HOFer Joe Thomas says Myles Garrett trade 'hurts' Browns fans, points toward long-term optimism

Thomas made sure to note that while Cleveland is once again mired in a struggle that has defined the franchise for much of its existence since returning to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, the goal isn't to root for individual players. It's still about the greater pursuit of team success, and he believes the Browns received a return that is strong enough to inspire optimism.

"But I'm not willing to accept the fact that we're only allowed to think that our ceiling as Browns fans is to cheer for a player that is having a good season or chasing a record," Thomas continued. "I don't want to lose sight of the fact that we're still here to try to win championships, and when you look at the Myles trade, to be able to get a great young player like Jared Verse, who is a tremendous pass rusher, who is a great asset to that team, he's on a friendly contract there. Getting three draft choices for Myles, first, second and a third, it puts us in a much better position for the next two, three, four years as we're in this building phase.

"So, as you step away from the emotion of losing Myles, you realize this puts the team in a much better situation moving forward. And it was the right decision even though it hurts."

Thomas' response echoes those who set aside the shock and emotions associated with such a massive trade in favor of grounded analysis in the immediate aftermath, and if all goes according to plan, he'll be proven right. The journey between now and the long-term payoff isn't guaranteed to be smooth, but as a former player, Thomas understands the business that is often cold in pro sports and how front offices must make difficult decisions in the best interest of their team.