Around the NFL

Joe Thomas: Manziel 'night and day from last year'

Published: Apr 28, 2015 at 10:14 AM
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Joe Thomas sees a transformation in quarterback Johnny Manziel.

In an exclusive interview with NFL Media's Andrea Kremer, Cleveland's Pro Bowl left tackle heaped praise on Johnny after saying earlier this month that the Browns passer "lost probably a lot of trust" among teammates with the way he handled himself as a rookie.

"The way he is now is night and day from last year," Thomas said Tuesday. "He has a bright future ahead of him."

Thomas quipped that Manziel, recently released from treatment, now spends his Saturdays studying the playbook and watching film instead of riding "a swan in a swimming pool drinking champagne," saying: "It's apparent he's realized how important football is to him. He's realized you can't get away with those things anymore."

Said Thomas: "As one of the leaders, it'll be my job to talk to him sometimes, (but) he's already impressed a lot of people here now in the last couple of weeks."

Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden told Kremer that Manziel has been a workhorse around the facility, staying later to study the new offense.

"He has the it-factor. He has what you can't teach," said Haden, adding: "Actions speak louder than words. He's putting forth those actions. That's all he can do."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the 2015 NFL Draft and breaks down the biggest rumors and storylines. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

