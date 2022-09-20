Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis among 129 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The newest group of players in their first year of eligibility for Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement has heavy representation within the trenches and on defense.

Along the line, first-year hopefuls vying for a spot in the Class of 2023 include Browns ironman offensive tackle Joe Thomas and longtime Saints guard Jahri Evans, who share 10 All-Pro seasons between them, and defensive end Dwight Freeney, a sack artist who compiled 107.5 of his 125.5 career sacks for the Colts.

Safety Kam Chancellor and cornerback Darrelle Revis have been tabbed as first-time nominees, as well. The former paved his way to stardom as a member of Seattle's "Legion of Boom," while the latter stymied star wideouts in isolation for years on the dreaded "Revis Island."

Chris Johnson, one of eight running backs in league history with a 2,000-yard rushing season, is the lone skill player among the nine nominees entering their first cycle of eligibility.

In order to be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, individuals must have last played in the NFL at least five full seasons ago.

A full list of the nominees can be seen below:

First-Year Eligibles

Running Back: Chris Johnson

Offensive Linemen: Jahri Evans (G), Joe Thomas (T)

Defensive Lineman: Dwight Freeney (DE)

Linebackers: NaVorro Bowman, James Harrison

Defensive Backs: Kam Chancellor (S), Darrelle Revis (CB)