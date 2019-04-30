Around the NFL

Joe Theismann considering QB Haskins wearing No. 7

Published: Apr 30, 2019 at 12:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Joe Theismann played 12 seasons for the Washington Redskins wearing No. 7. The quarterback won Super Bowl XVII sporting the number. None have donned it since his retirement in 1985.

Might the Redskins bring the number back for first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, who wore No. 7 in college at Ohio State?

"I'm anxious to sit down and talk to Dwayne about that," Theismann told NBC Sports Washington. "I'm not opposed to it. I'm not saying yes yet, but I really want to sit down and talk to the young man and get a chance to meet him. I know he's reached out and said he wants to ask me, so as early as I can get back into town and be able to set up an opportunity when he gets into town to be able to sit down and talk to him about it."

Bringing back jersey numbers of legends seems to be a growing trend, or at least the attempt to is growing. Denver BroncosPro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay successfully lobbied Hall of Famer Terrell Davis to wear his No. 30 jersey last year. In Washington, free-agent safety Landon Collins wanted to wear Sean Taylor's No. 21; the team, however, kept that one locked down.

Might the Redskins force Haskins, who wasn't born until 12 years after Theismann retired, to pick another number?

A lot of that decision will likely come down to what the Redskins legend recommends.

"It's what's inside the jersey that makes a big difference," Theismann said. "I've been very honored to have the Washington Redskins not have it issued to anyone over 30-plus years, and this is the first 7 that we've had come along, I think.

"So I really wanna sit down and have a visit with him and talk to him about it and then we'll sort of decide going forward."

