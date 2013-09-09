Joe Staley shouldn't have been penalized, NFL says

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Dean Blandino, NFL vice president of officiating, reviewed the fracas between the teams following Clay Matthews' late hit and determined that 49ers left tackle Joe Staley shouldn't have been penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. In other words, there never should have been offsetting penalties on Matthews and Staley in the first place. It should have been first-and-goal for the 49ers at the 3-yard line.