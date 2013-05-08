Joe Philbin's Miami Dolphins embrace change in busy offseason

And then, on the first day of the 2013 NFL Draft, when Ireland realized he wasn't going to be able to move up from the No. 12 spot to a position that would make it possible to land wide receiver Tavon Austin, he pressed his foot to the gas pedal rather than hitting the brakes. Ireland approached Philbin with the prospect of trying to move up to No. 3 to get a player the organization had rated even higher than Austin: DE/OLB Dion Jordan.