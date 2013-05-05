Joe Philbin remaking Miami Dolphins; Monday's NFL news

Published: May 05, 2013 at 07:58 PM

Get a head start on the week's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, New York Giants cornerback Aaron Ross joins us in studio, plus all the latest news and analysis from around the NFL.

Here's what else is on tap for Monday:

Free-agent tracker

NFL-shield-130318-IL.jpg

NFL free agency is underway. Follow all of the latest player rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...

» Albert Breer on how the new regime of Rick Spielman and Leslie Frazier helped the Minnesota Vikings pull off the biggest first-round haul of the 2013 NFL Draft.

» Jeff Darlington reports from Davie, Fla., on how Miami Dolphins coach Joe Philbin is turning over the team's roster -- and its attitude.

» Bucky Brooks compares 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel with another renowned SEC quarterback -- Tim Tebow.

» Elliot Harrison's series on the top 20 games of the year kicks off with No. 20.

» The 2013 NFL Draft transformed 32 NFL rosters. Around The League will examine the aftershocks in our Draft Fallout series. Next up are the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens.

» Former NFL scout Bucky Brooks provides draft grades to all 32 teams in the NFL.

» NFL Evolution reports on former South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore's road from a horrific knee injury last fall to being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in April.

» Track every pick of the 2013 NFL Draft and read the scouting report on all 254 players taken at NFL.com's draft central.

» Happy birthday to free-agent defensive end John Abraham, who turns 35 on Monday, former NFL defensive end/linebacker and NFL Network analyst Akbar Gbaja-biamila, who turns 34, and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, who turns 31.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies team fits for prospects

How high is too high to draft a safety? How early will a QB come off the board? Adam Maya provides a look at the prospect-team fits identified by Daniel Jeremiah during a media availability on Friday.
news

Pittsburgh Steelers headline NFL's five most interesting teams this offseason

In the wake of Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a fascinating group on both sides of the football. Which other franchises demand your attention? Bucky Brooks spotlights the five most interesting teams this offseason.
news

Former Chargers RB Lionel 'Little Train' James dies at age of 59

Former San Diego Chargers running back and Auburn University legend Lionel "Little Train" James passed away after a lengthy illness Friday at the age of 59, the school announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW