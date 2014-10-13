Joe Philbin felt queasy after failed pass attempt

He didn't stick with his beliefs: After playing to win by throwing the ball on second down with 3:05 to play, Philbin lost his nerve. He admitted Monday that he got "antsy" and told offensive coordinator Bill Lazor to run the ball on third down because he got "queasy." Essentially, Philbin took a half measure. He had a plan to be aggressive and couldn't stomach it. That's not what you want out of your leader. It's reminiscent of his muddled approach publicly to the team's quarterback situation after the loss to Kansas City.