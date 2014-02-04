Joe Namath wishes players had Heads Up Football years earlier

Tuesday's Heads Up Football news:
- Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath said he feels bad that players in previous decades weren't shown how to tackle without their head by using the Heads Up Football tackling techniques, according to WebProNews.
- The Miami Student published an op-ed that said Heads Up Football is one way that the NFL continues to preserve characteristics of American sports culture.
- USA Football's "Ask The Referee" blog wrote on the dangers of having more than one coach in youth football huddles.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor