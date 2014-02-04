Joe Namath wishes players had Heads Up Football years earlier

Published: Feb 04, 2014 at 04:31 AM

Tuesday's Heads Up Football news:

  • Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath said he feels bad that players in previous decades weren't shown how to tackle without their head by using the Heads Up Football tackling techniques, according to WebProNews.
  • The Miami Student published an op-ed that said Heads Up Football is one way that the NFL continues to preserve characteristics of American sports culture.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

