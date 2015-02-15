Joe Namath: No QB's ever been better than Tom Brady

"One thing about Tom, he has a great vision for the game," coach Bill Belichick explained to Duke hoops coach Mike Krzyzewski on Friday. "When you ask him at the end of the play what happened, he'll tell nine or 10 things that happened -- with the rush, the way the defense played, the way the route was run, what he saw. You go back and look at the film and that's the way it happened. So he's able to process a lot of information in just a couple of seconds there."