Joe Montana's son Nate transfers to West Virginia Wesleyan

Published: May 16, 2012 at 09:40 AM

The son of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will transfer to West Virginia Wesleyan, according to head coach Jonas Jackson.

Nate Montana is a fifth-year senior and will compete to replace departing quarterback Adam Neugebauer, who led Division II for touchdowns (40) and yards (4,111) last season.

Nate was previously a walk-on at Notre Dame and later transferred to Montana.

Nate's younger brother, Nick, will also transfer this year from Washington to Mt. San Antonio College, a junior college in Calif. Nick is a former high school blue-chip quarterback from Oaks Christian (Calif.).

