Joe Montana's son Nate transfers to West Virginia Wesleyan

The son of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will transfer to West Virginia Wesleyan, according to head coach Jonas Jackson.
Wyche: Life after football
In light of the bounty saga, Junior Seau's suicide and mounting lawsuits, Steve Wyche explains why some fear retirement. More ...
Nate Montana is a fifth-year senior and will compete to replace departing quarterback Adam Neugebauer, who led Division II for touchdowns (40) and yards (4,111) last season.
Nate was previously a walk-on at Notre Dame and later transferred to Montana.
Nate's younger brother, Nick, will also transfer this year from Washington to Mt. San Antonio College, a junior college in Calif. Nick is a former high school blue-chip quarterback from Oaks Christian (Calif.).