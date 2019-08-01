Joe Mixon's time to shine; Patriots' rookie coach; Giants' woes

"Didn't see it on tape, but someone took a shot at him and then that's where I got upset with Jalen," Shanahan said. "He's going to piss a lot of people off and I hope a lot of people take shots at him and I hope he sits there with his helmet on and smiles at them and waves to them as they get ejected and gets us a free 15 yards. But, he failed in that yesterday. He got the guy irritated enough to lose his composure, the guy hit him and then he fought back, so we lost both of them for the game. We had offsetting penalties, so he didn't help us. But that was a good thing to point out. We want physical guys, we want to be able to get after it and compete. We want them on the tip of fighting. But football's not fighting. Football is football. You get as close as you can to fighting and then you remember it's football and the play's over and you go back to the huddle. If you don't, it's a selfish act and it's fake toughness to me. All you're doing is hurting the team, and Jalen's a tough dude. I think he'll be real good at this going forward."