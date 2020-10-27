Around the NFL

Joe Judge on video of Giants dining without masks: 'We're gonna deal with things internally'

Published: Oct 27, 2020 at 12:58 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The New York Giants were the first to lose a game in Week 7, falling in heartbreaking fashion to the Philadelphia Eagles.

A group of Giants -- including quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley -- attempted to move past the defeat by gathering for a group dinner Friday, and were caught on video dining without masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Giants coach Joe Judge addressed their actions Tuesday, telling reporters any resulting discipline will be kept in house.

"We're gonna deal with things internally," Judge said, via the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard. "I believe they were trying to do the right thing with getting together and having dinner the other night."

It's likely that any discipline would not involve suspensions, but would instead hit players in their pocketbooks. With Judge making his Tuesday statement about handling such action internally, it's possible the public won't learn of disciplinary measures.

New York has just one win in Judge's first season as head coach, a 20-19 victory over Washington in Week 6. The Giants have lost four of their games by a single possession and are winless on the road. They'll return home in Week 8, hosting Tom Brady﻿'s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It will be a reunion of sorts for Judge, the former Patriots special teams coach who spent eight seasons on New England's staff.

"I learned a lot from him," Judge said of Brady, via WNBC's Bruce Beck. "This guy is fluent in football -- as tough and fierce a competitor that there has ever been in sports. Clearly one of the best to ever play. He's playing at a high level; not a lot of drop off. Tremendous respect for him."

As the Giants work toward learning how to win, they'll meet a man in Brady who could lead a master class on the subject. New York will attempt to surprise the teacher Monday.

