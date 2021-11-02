Around the NFL

Joe Judge: Giants burned timeouts early in loss to Chiefs because 'headsets were going out'

Published: Nov 02, 2021 at 09:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Trailing by three in the final minute and change of a prime-time game, the Giants sure could've used even one of their timeouts.

The problem: They didn't have any left to burn in what appeared to be another case of poor clock management forcing Giants coach Joe Judge to spend them earlier than he'd like. But Judge had a revelation to share when he took the postgame podium in Kansas City after Monday night's 20-17 loss to the Chiefs.

It was the headsets' fault.

"The headsets were going out," Judge said, via NJ.com. "This has been happening in every game so far. We deal with the league and they keep telling us about different software updates or whatever it is."

The Giants first struggled with stashing timeouts for timely use in the first half, when Judge was twice forced to spend them to make sure the correct substitutions and play calls were made because his staff's headsets weren't functioning properly.

"That's the issue right there," Judge said. "We are trying to make the right call. ... We have to make sure the hardware is working. So whatever the issue with that is, the people involved better get it fixed fast."

By the time New York regained possession with 1:36 left in the first half of a 14-10 game, the Giants didn't have any timeouts remaining. They had been used at the 8:27 mark in the first quarter, and 10:35 and 3:09 in the second. What appeared to be a chance to put three points on the board just before half ended up melting away near midfield thanks in part to two penalties and an inability to stop the clock when needed most.

New York ended the half with a Daniel Jones kneel-down.

In hindsight, it makes much more sense that the Giants didn't have any timeouts left to use on their final possession of the game. Trailing 20-17 with 1:07 left to play and 75 yards of field in front of them, the Giants gained a total of three yards before two sacks on their final three plays forced New York to turn the ball over on downs. The lack of available timeouts forced the Giants to go no-huddle, adding to an already chaotic situation that truly never had a chance.

"If we can't rely on the equipment then we'll try to figure something else out," Judge said. "We tried at one point to go back to the old equipment but they told us we weren't allowed to do it for whatever reason. We didn't have issues with it last year. Hopefully we figure it out.

"Whoever is in charge of it, I don't know if it's through the league or us exactly, but they've gotta fix it fast. That's it."

In football lore, there have been plenty of claims of opposing teams attempting to finagle with the visitors' communication methods. The earliest helmet radio -- invented by Paul Brown -- even used to struggle with unintentionally picking up nearby taxicab communications during games. It's not a foolproof method, even though the technology has advanced significantly over time.

What was once seen as an experiment and a controversial new communication method is now considered an essential part of gameday operations. According to Judge, his staff hasn't been able to rely on it. But at 2-6 overall, it hasn't only been about hardware issues; the Giants' operating system as a whole needs examining.

New York's latest loss wasn't only "about the stupid headsets," Judge said. "That's not what this is about. That wasn't the factor of the game, we gotta do other things on our own to make sure we have success."

There are indeed many other things to be done better than the Giants have done so far. Headset issues -- something Judge said had happened in every game this season, home and away -- certainly don't help.

Related Content

news

Andy Reid on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Everything's not beautiful right now, but we're fighting through that'

In Monday's 20-17 win over the New York Giants, the Chiefs had two more turnovers, upping their league-worst amount of giveaways to 19, as Mahomes threw an interception for a career-worst seventh game in a row. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Giants on Monday night

The Chiefs got back on the winning track and back to .500 on the strength of a late Harrison Butker field goal that propelled them to a 20-17 win over the Giants.
news

Week 8 Monday night inactives: New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for the New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Chargers announce new headquarters, training facility in El Segundo

The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Monday that the club has reached an agreement to build a new corporate headquarters and training facility.
news

Giants WRs Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard active vs. Chiefs

With the offense already depleted by the continued absence of running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, the New York Giants got a lift before Monday night's kickoff as rookie receiver ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ and wideout ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ are active. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) expected to be 'full go' at practice Thursday

 Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that quarterback Dak Prescott should be a "full go" for Thursday's practice. 
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has pin removed from injured finger 

Almost a month after undergoing finger surgery, Russell Wilson announced on Monday an important step on his road to recovery.

news

Titans signing former All-Pro RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Adrian Peterson is back in the NFL. And for the first time in his historic career, he's playing in the AFC. The former All-Pro RB is signing to the Titans' practice squad, Ian Rapoport reports. Tennessee is in the market for RB help in the wake of Derrick Henry's foot injury.
news

Ravens LB Malik Harrison suffers 'non-life-threatening' injury from stray bullet

Ravens LB Malik Harrison suffered a "non-life-threatening" injury from a stray bullet, the team announced. The second-year LB was struck in the left calf while attending a gathering Sunday in Cleveland. 
news

Saints QB Jameis Winston suffered torn ACL, MCL damage vs. Bucs, will miss remainder of season

Saints quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL and additional damage to his MCL in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.
news

Broncos trade star LB Von Miller to Rams for two 2022 NFL Draft picks

Von Miller's storied tenure with the Broncos is over. Denver has traded the star linebacker to the Los Angeles Rams, James Palmer reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW