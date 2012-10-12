Joe Haden hopes to turn around Browns after suspension

Published: Oct 12, 2012 at 02:10 PM

BEREA, Ohio -- With a selfish act, Joe Haden damaged more than his reputation.

In getting suspended by the NFL, Haden hurt his teammates, coaches and Browns fans, who have always embraced the likable cornerback.

On Sunday, he can begin making amends.

Back from a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance enhancers, Haden will return to the starting lineup as the winless Browns (0-5) host the Cincinnati Bengals. Haden, who was banned after testing positive for the stimulant Adderall, believes he owes people he let down.

"In a sense, definitely," Haden said Friday. "It's my team. I feel like I should have been out there with them and it's my fault I wasn't. In a way I do feel like I owe them. In the same way I feel like I did my time, so when I'm out there I'm still going to give it my all. I'm not going to try to do anything extra and play outside myself.

"But I think they're going to notice I'm back."

Haden, who stayed in shape by working out at a gym he owns during his suspension, said he didn't feel rusty during his first full week of practice. Browns coach Pat Shurmur didn't notice any difference in the Haden who returned from the one who left.

Since Haden returned, Shurmur has already detected a difference in Cleveland's defense. Haden has also noticed more smiles and energy from his teammates.

"I could tell out there at practice," he said. "I don't know how it was when I wasn't here, but since I'm back, we're up, just amped. We're hyped. You know I like to talk. I like to have fun. I'm smiling, making plays. When we do that, me and (safety) T.J. (Ward) just jump up in the air and hit each other. Honestly, since I haven't been here, just going through every week and taking a loss, I'm coming in here fresh and bringing a spark, like let's get this thing going.

