Joe Haden hopes to turn around Browns after suspension

"I could tell out there at practice," he said. "I don't know how it was when I wasn't here, but since I'm back, we're up, just amped. We're hyped. You know I like to talk. I like to have fun. I'm smiling, making plays. When we do that, me and (safety) T.J. (Ward) just jump up in the air and hit each other. Honestly, since I haven't been here, just going through every week and taking a loss, I'm coming in here fresh and bringing a spark, like let's get this thing going.