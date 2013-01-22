Joe Gilbert new Indianapolis Colts offensive line coach

He spent last season as Indy's assistant offensive line coach.
Gilbert replaces Harold Goodwin, who was hired by Bruce Arians as the Arizona Cardinals' new offensive coordinator on Monday. Goodwin was Indy's offensive line coach last season when Arians called plays as the Colts' offensive coordinator and interim head coach.
Before joining the Colts, Gilbert spent 25 seasons on the college level -- the previous three at Illinois. He also has coached at the University of Houston, Toledo, Central Florida, Maine, Northeastern, Pennsylvania and the University of Albany.
The Colts are expected to focus this offseason on improving an offensive line that allowed rookie quarterback Andrew Luck to be sacked 41 times in 2012.
