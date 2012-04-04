Joe Flacco should believe he's best, Ravens GM Newsome says

Published: Apr 04, 2012 at 06:33 AM

Joe Flacco raised plenty of eyebrows Monday when he said he views himself as the best quarterback in the NFL. One group not shocked by Flacco's brash comment was his team, and Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome shrugged off the topic when asked about it.

"I don't think any player, any coach, any GM does not think they are the best at what they do," Newsome said Wednesday during a joint news conference with other Ravens executives and coach John Harbaugh.

Reuter: Draft strengths/weaknesses

Chad Reuter says the 2012 NFL Draft is deep at several positions, like CB, but other groups leave a lot to be desired. More ...

Flacco certainly isn't entering rarified air with his comment. It was only last offseason when New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning said during a radio interview that he considered himself to be on par with the Tom Bradys and the Peyton Mannings of the NFL.

"For Joe to say that, I think it's a common thing," Newsome said.

Newsome also was asked about recent comments made by another Raven, running back Ray Rice.

Rice told NFL Network's Albert Breer on Tuesday that he believes he has outplayed his contract. The Ravens hit Rice with the franchise tag earlier this offseason, and he'll stand to make about $7.7 million this season if a long-term deal isn't reached.

Newsome admitted the two-time Pro Bowl running back outperformed his old contract, but he also pointed out there was a hefty jump between that deal and the value of his franchise tag.

"That was a rookie contract -- so, yes," Newsome said. "I'd like to think that every player with the Ravens that we draft hopefully outplays that first contract.

" ... We're happy with the progress that we're making with negotiations. ... Where he was to where he is with the franchise tag, that's a significant increase."

Rice said he believes progress is being made between the two sides, though he didn't commit to attending the team's offseason workouts.

"Whenever Ray shows up, he'll be ready to play," Newsome said, conceding the team prepares for the possibility that franchise-tagged players might skip offseason activities.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp wants Odell Beckham back to 'pursue a Super Bowl with us again'

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is fresh off a contract extension and wants another pass-catcher to rejoin him in Los Angeles. Kupp recently touted Odell Beckham as an "incredible football player" and wants him back to pursue a Super Bowl.

news

WR Tyreek Hill on Kansas City exit: 'The only thing I care about is respect within the building'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently spoke on his podcast about his trade from the Chiefs, reflecting on underutilization in his final season, getting a contract that makes sense and earning respect inside the building.

news

Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu embracing new opportunity, aims to 'shine' in revamped defense

Newly signed linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is confident the Seahawks can successfully deal with the roster's drastic turnover despite losing prominent leaders on both sides of the ball.

news

Chargers owner Dean Spanos accused by sister of fiduciary mismanagement

Los Angeles Chargers controlling owner Dean Spanos has been accused of repeated breaches of fiduciary duty and misogynistic behavior in a lawsuit filed by his sister.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW