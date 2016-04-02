Joe Flacco shooting hoops, hopes to be ready by training camp

This week Around The NFLranked the AFC North the top division in the NFL. Part of the reasoning stems from our belief in the resurgence of the Baltimore Ravens after John Harbaugh's team was blown off course during an injury-riddled season.
A huge key to the Ravens' turnaround will be the health of Joe Flacco. The quarterback tore both his ACL and MCL in November.
At a celebrity basketball game sponsored by former teammate Torrey Smith on Saturday, Flacco said he has no timetable for a return, but believes he'll be back for training camp later in the summer.
Would you like proof?
Cross "watch awkward white dude shoot hoop" off your Saturday to-do list. (Side note: Flacco stood on the sideline during the actual game, in case there was concern he might play.)
Also of injury note on the Ravens, running back Justin Forsett said he's making progress (#offseasontrope) from a broken arm. Forsett said he's already started lifting weights, per the Baltimore Sun.
