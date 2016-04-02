Around the NFL

Joe Flacco shooting hoops, hopes to be ready by training camp

Published: Apr 02, 2016 at 09:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

This week Around The NFLranked the AFC North the top division in the NFL. Part of the reasoning stems from our belief in the resurgence of the Baltimore Ravens after John Harbaugh's team was blown off course during an injury-riddled season.

A huge key to the Ravens' turnaround will be the health of Joe Flacco. The quarterback tore both his ACL and MCL in November.

At a celebrity basketball game sponsored by former teammate Torrey Smith on Saturday, Flacco said he has no timetable for a return, but believes he'll be back for training camp later in the summer.

Flacco added he's "getting better and better each week," per the Ravens official twitter account.

Would you like proof?

Here, Joe Flacco shooting some hoops:

Cross "watch awkward white dude shoot hoop" off your Saturday to-do list. (Side note: Flacco stood on the sideline during the actual game, in case there was concern he might play.)

Also of injury note on the Ravens, running back Justin Forsett said he's making progress (#offseasontrope) from a broken arm. Forsett said he's already started lifting weights, per the Baltimore Sun.

Speaking of which, I have some bench press reps to get in myself today. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks' DK Metcalf posts 10.37-second time in 100M dash at 2021 USATF Golden Games

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf competed in Sunday's USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open, finishing with a 10.36 run in the 100-meter dash and placing fifteenth overall.
news

NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day and the NFL community took a moment to celebrate moms all over the world.
news

Rob Gronkowski donates $1.2 million to renovate Boston playground

The former New England Patriot hand-delivered a $1.2 million check on Friday to renovate the aging Charlesbank Playground in Boston's Charles River Esplanade.
news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson: Starting job has 'got to be earned'

Zach Wilson is primed to be the Jets' starting QB after the organization traded ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ before the draft. The No. 2 overall pick understands the significance of the role, but it's not his primary focus as New York holds rookie minicamp this weekend.
news

Panthers hire Bills personnel director Dan Morgan to be assistant general manager

Dan Morgan is headed to his original NFL home, for his biggest job yet. The Panthers announced Saturday they have hired their former star linebacker to be the assistant general manager.
news

This Week in NFL History: May 10 to May 16; Saints promote Mickey Loomis to GM of Football Operations in 2002

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

2021 NFL Schedule: Release date, schedule changes, divisional opponents, key dates, more

With the the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, the next step this offseason is the anticipated release of the 2021 NFL schedule. Below are the answers to all the key questions that will get you ready for the upcoming season.
news

Tom Brady calls for players to stand united and have 'very intense negotiations' with NFL on offseason program

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady delivered an impassioned speech during an NFLPA call on Friday imploring for players to have "very intense negotiations" regarding the offseason workout program.
news

Eagles claim former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed the former second-round pick via waivers Friday, the team announced.
news

NFL informs teams they can hold training camp off-site again

The league informed teams they will be allowed to conduct training camp away from their team facilities, Tom Pelissero reports. Vaccinated players or staff are also permitted to gather outside the facility, but the two groups cannot mix or gather with unvaccinated players and coaches.
news

NFL spoke with Bills GM Brandon Beane regarding comments about potentially cutting an unvaccinated player

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the NFL spoke with Bills general manager Brandon Beane following his comments about potentially releasing an unvaccinated player. The league notified Beane a team may not release a player solely due to vaccination status.
news

Frank Reich: Drafting Jalen Hurts didn't send Carson Wentz into 'tailspin'

Colts head coach Frank Reich doesn't believe the Eagles bringing in Jalen Hurts sent Carson Wentz' career to "a tailspin" and thinks that Wentz is in the right spot for a career "reset."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW