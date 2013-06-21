Joe Flacco, other Ravens make mark on 'The Top 100'

Get a head start on the weekend's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins. Plus the latest on the homicide investigation involving New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, with NFL Network's Rich Hollenberg live from Massachusetts, and criminal and civil investigator Luis A. Bolaños.
Here's what else is on tap for Friday:
» Joe Flacco, Robert Griffin III and Drew Brees were among the players revealed last night on NFL Network's "The Top 100 Players of 2013." But the presence of three Baltimore Ravens among players No. 20-11 led some to take issue with the list as the debate ensued.
» Jeff Darlington reports on the Tennessee Titans, who are facing rising expectations in quarterback Jake Locker's third NFL season.
» Nearly 12 years after Minnesota Vikings lineman Korey Stringer died of heat stroke, NFL Evolution goes behind the scenes at the Korey Stringer Institute, where doctors put athletes through a series of simulations to better understand the effects of dehydration.
» NFL Network and NFL.com's Around The League have launched their "32 in 32" series, breaking down the biggest subplots of every NFL team as the 2013 season approaches. Up today: The Buffalo Bills.
» As we await the start of football season, we've compiled an all-time list of the most underrated and overrated players for every team. Up Next: The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings.
» Ian Rapoport explores the changes in the desert brought on by Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians.
» Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon talks about the rivalry between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers on an all-new Rich Eisen Podcast. Plus, James Gandolfini is remembered.
» The hour is getting late for unsigned players to find their teams for 2013. Check out all the latest comings and goings with NFL.com's Free-Agent Tracker.