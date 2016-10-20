Joe Flacco misses second straight Ravens practice

Baltimore's starting quarterback missed Thursday's session with the right shoulder issue that also kept him out of Wednesday's workout, per multiple reports.
While Flacco insisted on Wednesday the injury was "nothing to worry about," this is a veteran quarterback who rarely misses practice.
If Flacco can't go Sunday against the Jets, fans will be treated to the low-wattage matchup of Ravens backup Ryan Mallett against New York's newly named starter, Geno Smith.
Before that ugly scenario becomes a reality, we'll need to see if Flacco ultimately suits up on Friday. If he doesn't, Baltimore's offense has plenty of reasons for concern.