Joe Flacco, Mike Wallace among new-coordinator beneficiaries

Bernard, a second-year pro, is a dynamic change-of-pace runner who excels at finding running room on the perimeter. He vows to produce more "explosive runs" in 2014; with Jackson directing the offense, it's easy to see this coming to fruition. Of course, Bernard won't just benefit from a new offensive coordinator, but a new backfield mate, as well: Cincinnati selected LSU product Jeremy Hill in the second round of last month's draft. Hill is a big bruiser with the toughness and physicality to grind it out between the tackles. Although he has yet to take an NFL snap, his dominance as a "banger" at the college level could encourage Jackson to make him a prominent player in short-yardage, goal-line and four-minute situations. Inherently, this will keep Bernard fresh, allowing him to fulfill his home run-hitting desires. With Jackson directing the offense, Cincy has a 1-2 backfield punch that can wreak havoc on the AFC North.