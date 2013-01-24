Joe Flacco, Matt Ryan among top quarterbacks under 30

Jake Locker, 24, Tennessee Titans: I don't think we know enough about whether he can hack it at this level or not. ... Christian Ponder, 24, Minnesota Vikings: Many wrote him off as a failure before he helped take the Vikings to the playoffs this season. ... Blaine Gabbert, 23, Jacksonville Jaguars: Gabbert has the tools, but hasn't done much so far; perhaps new coordinator Jedd Fisch might help. ... Brandon Weeden, 29, Cleveland Browns: His status is in flux with yet another new regime taking over in Cleveland. ... Matt Flynn, 27, Seattle Seahawks: We haven't seen much of him, but the fact that the Seahawks do a very good job evaluating players leads you to think he likely has some serious potential.