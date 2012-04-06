Joe Flacco making no progress in contract talks with Ravens

Published: Apr 06, 2012 at 09:02 AM

Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice is not the only player on the team who seems to be in a holding pattern in negotiations on a long-term deal.

Smith: Quarterback rankings

The QB hierarchy -- it's a topic of constant chatter. Jason Smith provides his own rankings, with a surprise at No. 1. More ...

Representatives for quarterback Joe Flacco traded contract proposals with the Ravens and plan to get back to the negotiating table next week, multiple league sources told NFL Network's Albert Breer. But with cornerback Lardarius Webb's deal on the front-burner, and Rice on the franchise tag, there hasn't been a big push to get a deal for Flacco.

Flacco has compiled a 44-20 record in four years with the Ravens. He said Monday he believed he was the best quarterback in the NFL.

Rice has been more vocal than Flacco about his displeasure with his contract outlook. The 25-year-old running back told Breer that he believes he outplayed his last contract and deserves a long-term deal.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in March it was important for the team to reach deals with Flacco and Rice as soon as possible.

The Ravens agreed to terms with Webb on a six-year deal worth $50 million, Breer reported Thursday. The team also is trying to sign cornerback Cary Williams.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81

Center Mick Tingelhoff played in 240 straight games for the Vikings, earning six Pro Bowl nods. Tingelhoff has passed away at the age of 81.
news

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tyrann Mathieu, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, was activated on Saturday, but his status for the Chiefs' Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the team wants to monitor Mathieu before deciding on whether he'll play.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 11

News and notes on injuries and transactions from Saturday of Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. 
news

Lions place LT Taylor Decker on IR following finger surgery

﻿The Detroit Lions are placing left tackle Taylor Decker﻿ on injured reserve following finger surgery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. Decker is now out for at least three weeks. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW