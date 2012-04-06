Joe Flacco making no progress in contract talks with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice is not the only player on the team who seems to be in a holding pattern in negotiations on a long-term deal.
Representatives for quarterback Joe Flacco traded contract proposals with the Ravens and plan to get back to the negotiating table next week, multiple league sources told NFL Network's Albert Breer. But with cornerback Lardarius Webb's deal on the front-burner, and Rice on the franchise tag, there hasn't been a big push to get a deal for Flacco.
Flacco has compiled a 44-20 record in four years with the Ravens. He said Monday he believed he was the best quarterback in the NFL.
Rice has been more vocal than Flacco about his displeasure with his contract outlook. The 25-year-old running back told Breer that he believes he outplayed his last contract and deserves a long-term deal.
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in March it was important for the team to reach deals with Flacco and Rice as soon as possible.
The Ravens agreed to terms with Webb on a six-year deal worth $50 million, Breer reported Thursday. The team also is trying to sign cornerback Cary Williams.