Joe Flacco is elite quarterback after Super Bowl XLVII victory

I don't think there's any question about it. I had an opportunity to spend a couple minutes with Flacco before the game, and I was amazed at how calm he was. He came out all by himself, sat down on the bench and laced up his shoes. Then, he started throwing the ball. I kind of reminded him that I remembered a time when he played at Delaware and they had to go down and play a night game at Southern Illinois. He said, "Well, that was a playoff game, too."