Joe Flacco helps Ravens top Steelers in Wild Card

Leading 13-9 late in the third, Flacco and the Ravens' offense faced third-and-7 from Pittsburgh's 11. The quarterback took the shotgun snap, sidestepped to avoid ageless wonder James Harrison -- who was bearing down on Flacco's blindside -- reversed direction to his left to escape a collapsing pocket and spinned a pass to Torrey Smith in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Steelers safety Mike Mitchell threw up his arms in exasperation, because when a quarterback buys that much time with his feet and laces a ball into a tough area of the field, there isn't much a defensive back can do.