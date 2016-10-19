Joe Flacco doesn't practice due to shoulder injury

The Baltimore Ravens have begun preparations for the New York Jets without the services of Joe Flacco.
The team's starting quarterback was nowhere to be seen during Wednesday's practice, an absence coach John Harbaugh later addressed as a right shoulder issue for his signal caller.
Harbaugh added that Flacco "has a legitimate chance to play" against Gang Green on Sunday.
Flacco later told reporters that he is dealing with a "little soreness" in his shoulder, but reiterated that "it's nothing to worry about."
Flacco has started all six games for Baltimore after healing from the torn ACL that wiped out his 2015 campaign.