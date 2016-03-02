Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens strike contract extension

The new deal was expected. When Flacco, 31, signed a huge contract after the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII win over the 49ers in 2013, the deal was backloaded against the salary cap in a manner that all but demanded renegotiation after the 2015 season. If Flacco played under his previous deal this upcoming season, he'd count a whopping $28.6 million against the cap. Only Drew Brees ($30 million with New Orleans) counted more against his team's cap.