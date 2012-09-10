Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens set to unleash high-flying attack

"This is gonna be the kind of offense where you string together the completions," he said. "No matter how long those completions are, that has a way of frustrating the defense. And they get frustrated, and those big 'chunk' plays will come. In the past, we were running the ball and throwing deep; I'd hold on to the ball, sit back and read the defense. It's harder to get rhythm, playing that way. This is different. The ball's coming out quick."