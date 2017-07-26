Joe Flacco (back) preparing to sit out 3-6 weeks

Ryan Mallett is the next man up at quarterback for Baltimore and is expected to get the first-team reps for most of training camp. Mallett was in the running for the starting job in Houston two seasons ago before he quickly fell out of favor with coach Bill O'Brien, and ended up with Baltimore after getting cut by the Texans. Mallett still possesses a big arm and said he learned from his immature mistakes in Houston, but has seen very little action since. Even more, Mallett is attempting to replace a quarterback who finished seventh in the league in passing yards (4,317) in 2016.