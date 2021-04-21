Joe Burrow trusts Bengals to 'make the best pick' in first round of 2021 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a position with the No. 5 overall pick to select help for Joe Burrow, whether that's in the form of a pass-catching weapon or stout blocker.

The debate over whether the Bengals should draft an offensive tackle like Oregon's Penei Sewell, a receiver like LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, or tight end Kyle Pitts has raged for weeks and likely won't die down before the first round kicks off next Thursday.

Whatever the Bengals decide, Burrow will fully support the selection.

"I trust the organization to do what they do and do their jobs and pick the best player," Burrow told Cris Collinsworth on a Pro Football Focus Podcast, via the Bengals official team website. "I think we're in a good spot to take just the best available. Especially after the free agency we had. We got a lot of really good players that are going to be a lot of help on defense and Riley Reiff at tackle is going to help us a lot."

The relationship between Burrow and Chase has made the wideout a popular mock to Cincinnati. Given the Bengals quarterback was battered around last year behind a porous offensive line and is coming off an ACL tear, adding a talent like Sewell could be the best long-term investment.

Burrow noted it's not a decision he's qualified to make.

"I'm not watching film on any of these guys. I've just seen highlights," Burrow said. "The organization knows more than I do and will make the best pick."