Around the NFL

Joe Burrow: 'Please don't compare me' to Tom Brady

Published: Mar 04, 2020 at 01:11 AM

Joe Burrow sits as the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft but would like the expectations for his pro career calibrated down a peg to start.

Last week during the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared Burrow to Tom Brady, noting the two quarterbacks have similar mechanics.

Asked about Jeremiah's comparison during an interview with NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe and Andrew Hawkins, Burrow respectfully would prefer not to be compared to a QB who has already won six Super Bowls.

"Please don't compare me to the best player of all time," Burrow said. "Let me do my own thing. Don't do that to me, please."

Told it's a compliment to be compared to the GOAT, the 23-year-old responded:

"It is, but it's Tom Brady."

Burrow's reaction is as dead-on as one of his passes in the College Football Playoffs.

He has the talent and mental makeup to be a great NFL player, but let's not put him in a gold jacket just yet.

Burrow might look like Brady with some of his pocket movements, but he's got a long way to go to reach those heights.

One thing is certain, come April's draft Burrow will be selected way ahead of where Brady went 20 years ago.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown to become next offensive coordinator

Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown is leaving Los Angeles for the Panthers' offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The team announced later in the day that they had agreed to terms with Brown.

news

Matthew Slater returning for 16th season with Patriots

Matthew Slater is giving it another go in New England. The longtime special teams ace is returning for a 16th NFL season with the Patriots, the team announced Friday.

news

Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr set to visit Jets this weekend

Derek Carr's free agency tour is set to begin in New York with a visit with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders finalizing deal to hire Eric Bieniemy as new offensive coordinator

Just days after celebrating his second Super Bowl triumph, longtime Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is likely heading to Washington to assume the same role with the Commanders.

news

Niners QB Trey Lance clears up Titans rumors after Ran Carthon post: 'I don't want to be anywhere else'

Trey Lance created a social media stir when he reposted the announcement that the Titans hired former 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon to be the team's general manager with three crossed-finger emojis.

news

Howie Roseman prioritizing Jalen Hurts extension, says Carson Wentz deal won't inform discussions

The Eagles are preparing to give Jalen Hurts a massive raise with a new contract at some point this offseason. Howie Roseman says he won't let the letdown of the Carson Wentz deal informed his thinking on Hurts' contract.

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones agrees to reduced salary of $11 million for 2023 season

The Green Bay Packers and running back Aaron Jones have agreed to a reduced salary of $11 million for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

news

From Super Bowl Sunday to 'Saturday Night Live': Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to host late-night show

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' All-Pro tight end, will host the March 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, the show announced Thursday night.

news

Grand jury indicts Saints RB Alvin Kamara on battery charges from Feb. 2022 incident

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was indicted Thursday by a Clark County (Nevada) grand jury for an alleged assault on Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni: 'We have a lot of good in-house options' for vacant OC, DC positions

Following Philadelphia's Super Bowl run, Nick Sirianni is need of replacing OC Shane Steichen and DC Jonathan Gannon, and Eagles head coach believes there are suitable replacements in-house.

news

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon wants to build around 'elite' QB Kyler Murray in Arizona

A new era has begun in Arizona and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill spoke on Thursday about why he believed new coach Jonathan Gannon was the right person for the job, especially to help quarterback Kyler Murray grow. Gannon called Murray a "problem" from the eyes of a defensive coordinator.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE