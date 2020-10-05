Joe Burrow on first victory as NFL quarterback: Winning is fun 

It is indeed, Joe. It's certainly better than last week's tie.

En route to his first career victory, Burrow became the first rookie in NFL history with at least 300 pass yards in three consecutive games. He also earned the most completions (116) by a rookie QB in his first four games since 1970.

It wasn't all perfect, as the Bengals stalled in the red zone settling for field goals in a game they could have put away early. But Burrow once again proved he's on a star-projection, avoiding sacks and making pinpoint passes across the formation.

"It gets the monkey off your back a little bit," coach Zac Taylor said, via ESPN. "That's the truth. You gotta get that first win of the season. A lot of the small things that pop over the weeks when you're not winning, they add up.