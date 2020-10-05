NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Joe Burrow on first victory as NFL quarterback: Winning is fun 

Published: Oct 05, 2020 at 10:35 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ got to savor his first victory as an NFL quarterback.

The No. 1 overall pick tossed for 300 yards with a TD and an INT, and ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ galloped for 151 yards and two TDs as the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-25.

Burrow had one simple thought on his first pro victory:

It is indeed, Joe. It's certainly better than last week's tie.

En route to his first career victory, Burrow became the first rookie in NFL history with at least 300 pass yards in three consecutive games. He also earned the most completions (116) by a rookie QB in his first four games since 1970.

It wasn't all perfect, as the Bengals stalled in the red zone settling for field goals in a game they could have put away early. But Burrow once again proved he's on a star-projection, avoiding sacks and making pinpoint passes across the formation.

"It gets the monkey off your back a little bit," coach Zac Taylor said, via ESPN. "That's the truth. You gotta get that first win of the season. A lot of the small things that pop over the weeks when you're not winning, they add up.

"So to get that first win, everybody gets that pressure off of him a little bit. Now we can just free up and go play ball."

news

Browns RB Nick Chubb suffered MCL injury, will go on IR

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said running back Nick Chubb suffered a MCL sprain in his knee during yesterday's win, but the injury is not season-ending. He will be placed on injured reserve.
news

What to watch for in Falcons-Packers on 'Monday Night Football'

When these teams last met on "MNF" in 2014, Aaron Rodgers' Packers edged Matt Ryan's Falcons. Rodgers and Ryan are since a combined 10-0 under the prime-time spotlight of Monday night.
news

Bruce Arians on Bucs comeback win: Would've gotten 'beat by 20' last year

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Sunday's comeback win would not have happened last season. Tom Brady has been the difference maker.
news

Packers WR Davante Adams out for 'Monday Night Football' vs. Falcons 

﻿Davante Adams﻿ won't suit up for the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. The Pro Bowl receiver announced himself that he won't play due to a nagging hamstring injury. 
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s big day saves Browns from potential collapse vs. Cowboys

﻿OBJ silenced the doubters and critics with a scorching performance as the Cleveland Browns torched a hapless Dallas Cowboys defense in a 49-38 win.
news

Titans have zero positive COVID-19 tests for first time in week

Finally, some good NFL news out of Tennessee. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the Tennessee Titans had zero positive COVID-19 tests from Sunday's round of testing.
news

With no additional positive COVID-19 tests, Patriots en route to Kansas City

The New England Patriots are headed to Kansas City for a rare game-day plane trip ahead of Monday night's postponed bout with the Chiefs. 
news

Derek Carr 'sick of losing' as Las Vegas Raiders fall to Buffalo Bills 

Moral victories are getting old for Derek Carr. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback expressed his frustration after falling to 2-2 with a loss to Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

The Falcons will have their top two wideouts Monday night against the Packers. Tom Pelissero reported that Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley will play tonight, per a source informed of the situation. Here's other news we're tracking on Monday.
news

Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate fight following Rams' win over Giants

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Giants wide receiver Golden Tate sparked a heated altercation following Los Angeles' 17-9 win over New York on Sunday.
news

J.J. Watt on Texans' 0-4 start: 'This is terrible. It's brutal. I mean, it's depressing. It sucks'

The Texans can only cling to control of their own destiny after starting the season 0-4. Aging star DE J.J. Watt﻿ doesn't feel like he has much control of Houston's fortunes either.
