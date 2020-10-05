Joe Burrow on first victory as NFL quarterback: Winning is fun 

Joe Burrow got to savor his first victory as an NFL quarterback.
The No. 1 overall pick tossed for 300 yards with a TD and an INT, and Joe Mixon galloped for 151 yards and two TDs as the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-25.
Burrow had one simple thought on his first pro victory:
It is indeed, Joe. It's certainly better than last week's tie.
En route to his first career victory, Burrow became the first rookie in NFL history with at least 300 pass yards in three consecutive games. He also earned the most completions (116) by a rookie QB in his first four games since 1970.
It wasn't all perfect, as the Bengals stalled in the red zone settling for field goals in a game they could have put away early. But Burrow once again proved he's on a star-projection, avoiding sacks and making pinpoint passes across the formation.
"It gets the monkey off your back a little bit," coach Zac Taylor said, via ESPN. "That's the truth. You gotta get that first win of the season. A lot of the small things that pop over the weeks when you're not winning, they add up.
"So to get that first win, everybody gets that pressure off of him a little bit. Now we can just free up and go play ball."