Joe Burrow: 'I've won everywhere that I've been'

"I just want to get drafted to a good team, good organization that is going to maximize my talents," Burrow said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I've won everywhere that I've been. I've never had a losing season in sports from the moment I was 5 years old. I'm not a loser. I just want to go somewhere where I can win. Teams are picking at the top for a reason. And I feel like, like I said before, I've won everywhere that I've ever been. I feel like if anybody can do it, I can do it."