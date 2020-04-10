Around the NFL

Joe Burrow: 'I've won everywhere that I've been'

Published: Apr 10, 2020 at 01:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Joe Burrow knows he'll be joining an NFL team that struggled last season, and the rookie hopes to help turn the fortunes of that franchise around quickly.

The presumed No. 1 overall pick heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, which kicks off April 23, recently spoke with fellow LSU product Shaquille O'Neal on "The Big Podcast With Shaq." Burrow said his only goal is to turn a losing team into a winner.

"I just want to get drafted to a good team, good organization that is going to maximize my talents," Burrow said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I've won everywhere that I've been. I've never had a losing season in sports from the moment I was 5 years old. I'm not a loser. I just want to go somewhere where I can win. Teams are picking at the top for a reason. And I feel like, like I said before, I've won everywhere that I've ever been. I feel like if anybody can do it, I can do it."

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to make Burrow the first overall pick. The Ohio native continued his refrain that he'll play for any team that drafts him. At this point, that chorus is viewed less as a shot at Cincy -- that Burrow could pull an Eli Manning or John Elway and refuse to sign there -- and more just Burrow not wanting to be presumptive.

The Bengals have made wholesale upgrades this offseason, particularly on defense, which could be viewed as a sign to Burrow that the team will do whatever it takes to buffer the young QB. Cincy added safety Vonn Bell, corners Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander, defensive lineman D.J. Reader and linebacker Josh Bynes, among others. Placing the franchise tag on A.J. Green means Burrow would have a top-tier WR duo in Green and Tyler Boyd.

If the Bengals' offensive line can improve and stay healthy, Cincinnati has pieces in place to make massive strides in 2020. The Bengals might be a year away from competing for the playoffs again, but if Burrow's spectacular play translates from LSU to the pros, the turnaround should arrive in Cincy before long.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals S Budda Baker to be activated off injured reserve, expected to play Sunday vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is being activated off of injured reserve and is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per a source.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers activate WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), place TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) has been activated off of injured reserve and will play in the team's Week 7 game versus the Los Angeles Rams, the Steelers announced Saturday. The Steelers also placed tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) on injured reserve.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out against Bears, Brian Hoyer to start for Las Vegas 

With Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Brian Hoyer will be starting under center for Las Vegas. 
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) ruled out; rookie Tyson Bagent to start vs. Raiders

Bears QB Justin Fields will be sidelined due to a right thumb injury and undrafted rookie ﻿Tyson Bagent﻿ will start for the Bears against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Friday.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) questionable to play vs. Commanders

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Commanders due to a lingering neck injury.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) questionable to play vs. Colts

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for the Browns' Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.
news

Dan Campbell: Lions need RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) to take bulk of work vs. Ravens

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs is "gonna be a go" after missing the past two weeks due to a hamstring injury.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens OC Todd Monken recognizes red-zone struggles: 'We just have to do a better job'

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken recognized Baltimore's struggle to score touchdowns in the red zone ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Detroit Lions.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'happy' with Christian McCaffrey's heavy workload: 'Real easy to put a lot on his plate'

49ers running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is dealing with an oblique injury that jeopardizes his availability for Week 7. Given the star RB's injury history before joining San Francisco, the workload question was bound to pop up.
news

Trevor Lawrence runs wild on injured knee in Jaguars' win over Saints: 'Funny how that works'

Jaguars quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ not only played through a knee injury that caused him to be questionable entering Thursday night's contest against the Saints -- he thrived.