Bengals fans donate more than $27K to Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund following QB's injury

Published: Nov 23, 2020 at 01:42 PM
Kevin Patra

NFL fans are at it again, honoring a player by supporting a charity in his name.

After Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered what is a season-ending knee injury, Cincy fans showed their support by donating to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that as of mid-morning on Monday, the relief fund had received more than 1,300 gifts totaling more than $27,000.

According to the fund's website, donations support operations of the Athens County Food Pantry, which helps provide supplemental and emergency food aid to residents of Athens County, Ohio, Burrow's hometown.

The No. 1 overall pick was carted off the field early in the third quarter after taking a crushing blow. He will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and MCL that will require reconstructive surgery, Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Burrow sent a tweet out after the game saying he'll be back in 2021.

In the meantime, Burrow will undoubtedly continue to work with his relief fund, and all the new donations that are flooding in, to help those in need while he rehabs.

