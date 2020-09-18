Joe Buck named 2020 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award recipient 

Published: Sep 17, 2020 at 10:32 PM
One of the most recognizable and revered voices to lend his words to the gridiron is being recognized with one of the field's finest honors.

Joe Buck is the latest recipient of the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award.

The award is annually presented by the Pro Football Hall of Fame "in recognition of longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football," according to a press release from the Hall of Fame Thursday night shortly after Buck was surprised by the honor during halftime of the Bengals-Browns game he was calling on the NFL Network.

Buck will join his legendary father Jack Buck as the only father-son combination to receive the honor.

"For 26 years, the entire lifetime of FOX Sports, Joe Buck has been a voice bringing the game to life for fans of NFL football," said David Baker, in the release. "Joe's preparation for his games and his delivery in key moments of those games bring an added quality to the network's production," Baker continued. "Being named this year's Rozelle Award winner is well-deserved recognition for over two decades of excellence in his craft. I know his dad would be proud."

Buck has been the longtime lead play-by-play man for FOX's coverage of the NFL and has called six Super Bowls during a decorated career that includes seven Emmy Awards. Buck will be recognized during 2021's Enshrinees' Gold Jacket Dinner on Aug. 6. He will be presented with the award formally during the enshrinement of the Centennial Class of 2020

"Oh, my god. I don't even know what to say," Buck said during the broadcast. "That's unbelievable."

An unbelievable night and honor for a man who's voiced many a memorable NFL game.

