Jobs will be lost if Caldwell, Colts don't adapt to new reality

It's clear the Manning-less Colts cannot play their Tampa 2 defense and win, nor can they duplicate the Manning offense. Most observers say the team is built to play a certain style, therefore it is too late to change. But they have to change. They must find new ways to compete, to help overcome their lack of talent. That is called adaptive coaching. They might not win, but they have to try something different. They must reinvent themselves offensively, where shifting and rubbing off receivers might help quarterback Curtis Painter make a few easy reads and throws. Instead the Colts play the same stationary game, never shifting and rarely picking or helping their wideouts escape man-to-man coverage. If the Colts were a basketball team, there would never be a hard pick set for anyone.