Jobs, playoff spots at stake as regular season comes to a close

There are a few games with no playoff implications (San Diego at Denver, Minnesota at Detroit, and Arizona at San Francisco). Some would believe the players are just going through the motions, and some very well might do that. However, the smart players know someone is watching upstairs. At least three of these six teams will get a new coach. I've been involved in four coaching changes, and one of the first things a new regime does is watch the last few games to see which players threw in the towel.