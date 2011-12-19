Jobs of Rams' Spagnuolo, Bucs' Morris safe for this week

The St. Louis Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't plan to make any coaching changes this week, sources with knowledge of the situation said Monday.
The Rams (2-12) and Bucs (4-10) have struggled despite entering the season with labels as up-and-coming teams with young starting quarterbacks and playoff aspirations. Both have failed to meet expectations and dealt with injuries throughout their rosters, leaving the futures of coaches Steve Spagnuolo and Raheem Morris in doubt as the losses pile up.
If any coaching changes are made, at this point, they would be made at the end of the season.