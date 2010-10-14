Jobs might be safe for now, but coaching turnover is inevitable

Giants/Bears/Buccaneers: All were potential hotspots when the season began -- and all would be on Cowher's shortlist, I'm told -- but all are thriving right now. The odds of all continuing to do so, however, could be bleak. Tampa considered Cowher last year but the money would have to be right and the Buccaneers would have to turn over the front office as well. The Bears are 4-1, but they were 3-1 a year ago and the offense has sputtered. Fans have been clamoring for change there for a while now, with a malaise setting in since the Super Bowl run. If they keep winning games it's a moot point. Tom Coughlin's teams play best with their backs to the wall and they're doing it again now. If they fall apart and make a move, I'm not sure it's Cowher. Remember, GM Jerry Reese did not hire Coughlin and has never had the chance to hire a coach. In talking to league sources who know Cowher and Reese, they can't fathom them as a fit together, and many believe the Giants would not want to let a bright, young executive like Reese go. Maybe a Gruden comes into play if things go poorly, but I would not be surprised to see Reese go with an up-and-coming type coach if he ends up in position to make a coaching hire.