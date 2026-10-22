JJ Watt signs multi-year deal to stay as CBS' lead NFL analyst

NEW YORK -- JJ Watt will continue to be the analyst on CBS Sports' lead NFL team after signing a new multi-year agreement with the network on Thursday.

“I’ve had a front-row seat to JJ’s growth as a top-tier broadcaster, watching him tackle this role just like he did his hall-of-fame playing career,” David Berson, the chairman of Skydance, said in a statement. “He’s insightful, entertaining, passionate, meticulous in his preparation, and the ultimate teammate. He has a unique ability to see things and communicate to fans of all levels. We are thrilled to have him leading our NFL coverage.”

Watt joined play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson after Tony Romo went on leave following his July 23 arrest in Wisconsin. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback pleaded no contest to charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

CBS announced on Oct. 2 that Romo would not return after the two sides “agreed to part ways.” Romo had been the lead game analyst for CBS’ NFL coverage since 2017.

Watt joined CBS Sports in 2023 as a studio analyst on “The NFL Today” studio show following a 12-year career with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. He was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time All-Pro selection and the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Watt moved to the booth in 2025 and called games on the No. 2 team with Ian Eagle and Evan Washburn before being moved up to the top team this season.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to have the opportunity to represent CBS Sports and all of the fantastic people who make this place so special,” Watt said in a statement. “From the brotherhood of ‘The NFL Today’ to my crews calling games, I couldn’t ask for better teammates alongside me on this television journey. I am thankful to David Berson for his leadership, vision and trust. I love this job and can’t wait to see ya Sunday with Jim and Tracy and many more Sundays to come!”

Watt will also be in the booth when CBS carries Super Bowl 62 in Atlanta in February 2028.

Watt and Nantz had a funny moment during last week's Buffalo Bills-Las Vegas Raiders game when Watt was showing how players try to protect the football from defensive players attempting the “Peanut Punch,” which is named after former defensive back Charles “Peanut” Tillman. Nantz tried to knock the ball from Watt, but hit his wrist hard on the football and immediately grabbed his hand.

Nantz had an ice pack on after halftime and joked that he broke his wrist, but said during interviews this week nothing was broken. Nantz is probable to be in the booth with Watt for Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.