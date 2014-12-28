Around the NFL

Jimmy Haslam: We won't tolerate irresponsible players

Published: Dec 28, 2014 at 10:34 AM

The Browns are making one thing clear: They think their rookie class has an attitude problem that needs fixing.

After the team finished the season 7-9, a game in which first-round pick Justin Gilbert was inactive after showing up late for a Saturday meeting, owner Jimmy Haslam said that the inconsistencies from his younger players were not acceptable.

"We're not going to tolerate people who are irresponsible no matter what round they were drafted in," the owner said via the Akron Beacon Journal.

His words come a day after Johnny Manziel, another first-round pick, was fined for missing treatment. Despite ending the season on IR, he was expected to show up to the team facility for scheduled rehab. Veteran receiver Josh Gordon was suspended for violating team rules while missing the walkthrough.

"I think (it) is the ultimate team game and I think a player who can't show up for meetings, can't make practice, can't make weight lifting, disrespects himself," Haslam said. "But I think more importantly, and I think this is what these young guys miss -- they disrespect the team, the coaches, the staff, the fans."

Haslam added that the Browns have to "figure out" their quarterback situation, an understatement given Manziel's limited experience and Brian Hoyer's impending free agency.

In the same session, Haslam was clear that head coach Mike Pettine and GM Ray Farmer will return, which means he's placing the policing of these younger players solely in their hands. It was both a vote of confidence and a clear signal that the plucky Browns of just a few weeks ago were further off than many might have thought.

Some of Gordon, Gilbert and Manziel's teammates were less careful with their words than Haslam.

"It's part of the NFL," Joe Thomas said. "Everyone has bad apples."

"I've been assured that we are going to bring guys in and get guys off this bus that don't really want to be here and what they are supposed to do," safety Donte Whitner said.

With a 2014 draft class loaded with talent and making immediate impacts across the league, Pettine and Farmer will ultimately bear the responsibility for Manziel and Gilbert, especially when the Browns could have walked away with -- pick a name -- Odell Beckham and Kelvin Benjamin. Haslam knows this, and it seems like his message was two fold.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 17 game and debates the MVP race between Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

All-Pro WR Davante Adams bids farewell to Packers following trade to Raiders: 'I can't thank you enough'

Davante Adams﻿' trade to the Raiders pairs him with his hometown team. Before the transaction became official, the All-Pro wide receiver offered an extended thanks and goodbye on Instagram to what had been his only NFL home.
news

Titans acquiring Rams WR Robert Woods for 2023 sixth-rounder

The Titans took another swing at forming one of the better wideout duos in football. Tennessee is acquiring Robert Woods from the Rams for a 2023 sixth-round pick, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford signs four-year, $160M extension

After paying off in his first year in Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford is cashing in. The Rams and the Super Bowl-winning QB are closing in on a four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Browns sending Case Keenum to Bills for 2022 7th-round pick; Cleveland signing Jacoby Brissett

The Browns are trading backup quarterback ﻿Case Keenum﻿ to the Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, Tom Pelissero reports. Cleveland has also agreed to terms with former Dolphins and Colts QB Jacoby Brissett.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 19

The Cincinnati Bengals' bid to repeat as AFC champions will include Eli Apple. The Bengals announced that they re-signed Apple to a one-year contract.
news

Cordarrelle Patterson agrees on contract to return to Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson is headed back to Atlanta. The do-everything offensive dynamo agreed on a contract to return to the Falcons, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.
news

Eagles re-sign DT Fletcher Cox to one-year, $14M contract

Fletcher Cox is heading back to Philly. Cox, who was released Thursday by the Eagles, signed a one-year, $14 million contract on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Donte Jackson re-signs with Panthers on three-year, $31.5M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that cornerback Donte Jackson is re-signing with the Panthers on a three-year, $35.1 million contract.
news

New Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory arrives in Denver after 'crazy week'

Randy Gregory was introduced for the first time as a Denver Bronco on Friday. It came three days after he had initially agreed to a deal to return to the Cowboys, but had a change of mind and went west to the AFC. 
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane upset Commanders 'didn't back off' after RB J.D. McKissic agreement

After reaching an agreement with running back J.D. McKissic only for him to re-sign with the Commanders, Bills general manager is a bit upset with the Washington brass. 
news

Longtime NFL reporter John Clayton passes away at 67

Known as "The Professor," John Clayton was a much-respected and beloved figure in the NFL media world who passed away after a brief illness. He was 67. 
news

Cowboys sign former Steelers WR James Washington to one-year deal

The Cowboys signed former Steelers wide receiver ﻿James Washington﻿ to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW